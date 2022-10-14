Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

North Carolina man faces attempted murder charges after attack in Georgetown Co.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old North Carolina man after they say he attacked a woman at a Murrells Inlet motel Thursday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old North Carolina man after they say he attacked a woman at a Murrells Inlet motel Thursday.

Todd Anderson Abernathy of Charlotte, North Carolina, is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sheriff Carter Weaver says.

Deputies were called to the Hampton Inn in Murrells Inlet shortly after 1 a.m. following a 911 hang-up call. Once on the scene, deputies heard a woman call for help. When they entered, deputies found a man and woman seriously hurt. Both were transported to an area hospital.

Investigators say Abernathy attempted to kill his wife with a knife and tried to hurt himself.

Authorities say Abernathy will remain in custody pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a major outage affecting around 16,000 customers, power has been restored in New Hanover...
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
Off-duty officer among several people shot, killed in east Raleigh neighborhood
Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, from shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect contained
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting
Francisco Watkins was last seen in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man
Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Brunswick County emergency services director suspended

Latest News

Singer/songwriter Morgan Myles, who is a finalist on Season 22 of NBC's hit show "The Voice",...
Morgan Myles: A finalist on ‘The Voice’ after years as a touring musician (’1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
Police responded to a mass shooting that happened near a popular Raleigh greenway on Thursday...
‘Terror has reached our doorstep’: 5 killed, 2 hurt in shooting near popular Raleigh greenway; gunman in custody
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting
If you or someone you know needs support or help, the National Domestic violence hotline is...
Dozens march in “Take Back the Night” rally in downtown Wilmington