New Hanover County announces new public library director

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Dana Conners has been named the new director for the New Hanover County Public Library system starting November 29.

“Our Public Library serves as a model around the state and country for its dynamic programming, forward-thinking initiatives, and inclusive focus on learning and education, and that is thanks to our dedicated library team and the leaders we have had,” County Manager Chris Coudriet said in the announcement. “And I believe we have found the right person to take the helm and continue this great work. Dana is an expert in her field with a proven track record for growing the quality of service everywhere she’s been. So, I look forward to her joining the New Hanover County team and seeing the library’s continued growth under her leadership.”

Conners has nearly three decades of experience working in public libraries. Most recently, in the Austin (TX) Public Library System, she worked as assistant director of public services. She also has experience in several North Carolina Public Library systems, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Iredell, Union, and Cabarrus counties. She served as acting library director in Charlotte-Mecklenburg and as Library Director for Cabarrus County.

She was named the 2012 North Carolina Public Library Director of the Year, is active in the American Library Association and holds a North Carolina Public Library Certification.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to oversee one of the best public library systems in the state and work with the library’s dedicated and talented staff,” Conners said. “I have long admired the impact that New Hanover County Public Library has made on this community, and I look forward to continuing the library’s great programs and services while also finding new and exciting ways to engage our community.”

