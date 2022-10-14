Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Bern police: At least four people found shot inside home

Police said four people were shot at this house Thursday night.
Police said four people were shot at this house Thursday night.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern police are investigating a Thursday night shooting where at least four people were injured.

Around 8:44 p.m. officers responded to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue in reference to a shots fired call.

When officers got there they were able to determine that at least four black males were shot by an unknown suspect or suspects.

The victims, each with various injuries, are being treated at the hospital.

Names have not been released at this time and police have not released details about possible suspects.

Anyone with information can call the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.

Police will hold a 2:00 p.m. news conference about the shooting. You can see it live here on witn.com or on our Facebook page.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a major outage affecting around 16,000 customers, power has been restored in New Hanover...
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
Off-duty officer among several people shot, killed in east Raleigh neighborhood
Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, from shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect contained
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Francisco Watkins was last seen in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man

Latest News

Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
Traffic changes expected due to Ironman 70.3 triathlon and ongoing film production
The Chadbourn Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have opened an investigation...
Person hospitalized after report of shots fired in Chadbourn
The 2020 Art-Oberfest Art Crawl
Art-Oberfest Art Crawl to feature over 40 artists and vendors in historic Wilmington neighborhood