New Bern police: At least four people found shot inside home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern police are investigating a Thursday night shooting where at least four people were injured.

Around 8:44 p.m. officers responded to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue in reference to a shots fired call.

When officers got there they were able to determine that at least four black males were shot by an unknown suspect or suspects.

The victims, each with various injuries, are being treated at the hospital.

Names have not been released at this time and police have not released details about possible suspects.

Anyone with information can call the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.

Police will hold a 2:00 p.m. news conference about the shooting. You can see it live here on witn.com or on our Facebook page.

