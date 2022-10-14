Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NC treasurer: Not paying for Spring Lake to hire fired Kenly town manager

State Treasurer Dale Folwell says he will not approve the funds for Spring Lake to hire as its...
State Treasurer Dale Folwell says he will not approve the funds for Spring Lake to hire as its town manager a woman recently fired from the same job in Kenly.(WECT)
By Joedy McCreary
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - State Treasurer Dale Folwell says he will not approve the funds for Spring Lake to hire as its town manager a woman recently fired from the same job in Kenly.

In a statement issued Thursday, Folwell cited statutory authority and the local government commission’s financial oversight of Spring Lake. State officials took over the town’s finances a year ago.

“Our primary goal is to save Spring Lake from drowning and return the town to financial health and operational stability,” Folwell said.

Spring Lake’s board of aldermen voted 3-2 earlier this week to hire Justine Jones, who was in charge in Kenly when the town’s entire police department resigned in July after accusing Jones of creating a toxic work environment. She was fired in August, three months after taking the job.

Folwell says after Richland County, South Carolina, fired Jones, she sued the county and filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. That complaint was dismissed.

“That information does not generate confidence that she is the right fit at this time to lead Spring Lake,” Folwell said in a statement.

Spring Lake Alderman Raul Palacios voted against Jones’ hiring and apologized to the town’s citizens for “another unfortunate development.”

“We knew the LGC would be part of this process and that they would have ‘final say’ in the hiring process,” Palacios said in a statement to CBS 17 News. “I take the LGC’s stance very seriously, and while another public blemish on this town is unfavorable, our taxpayers’ fiscal health and trust matter more.”

Spring Lake began its search for a town manager two months ago. The Cumberland County town’s finances have been under state control since October 2021.

State Auditor Beth Wood earlier this year found more than half a million dollars in wrongful spending and missing taxpayer funds in Spring Lake.

Her audit accused an unidentified former accounting technician of using more than $430,000 in town funds for personal use, including depositing money into her personal checking account and writing checks to cover nursing home fees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

After a major outage affecting around 16,000 customers, power has been restored in New Hanover...
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
Off-duty officer among several people shot, killed in east Raleigh neighborhood
Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, from shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect contained
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting
Francisco Watkins was last seen in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man
Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Brunswick County emergency services director suspended

Latest News

Cason, an 11-week-old German shepherd mix, is available for adoption at the Brunswick County...
Pet of the Week: Cason from the Brunswick County Animal Shelter
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting
Cason, an 11-week-old German shepherd mix, is available for adoption at the Brunswick County...
Pet of the Week: Cason from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Animal Protective Services
Singer/songwriter Morgan Myles, who is a finalist on Season 22 of NBC's hit show "The Voice,"...
Morgan Myles: A finalist on ‘The Voice’ after years as a touring musician (’1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)