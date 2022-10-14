Senior Connect
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on Midway Road SE...
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on Midway Road SE near U.S. 17 Business and south of Bolivia is scheduled to be replaced(KY3)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on N.C. 906 (Midway Road SE) near U.S. 17 Business and south of Bolivia is scheduled to be replaced.

Crews will begin the work to replace the aging bridge on Oct. 17, according to the announcement. During the several months that will be needed to complete the work, drivers will be detoured onto Green Lewis Road and McKay Road.

NCDOT expects the new bridge to be open before May 29. The new bridge will feature wider lanes.

During the next several months, drivers in the area are urged to use caution near the work zone and allow for additional commute times.

For more information, please visit the North Carolina Department of Transportation website.

