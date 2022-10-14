Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘It looks like he’s bleeding from his chest’: 911 calls detail Raleigh mass shooting

Law enforcement stand at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane...
Law enforcement stand at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane following a shooting in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)(Associated Press)
By Kathryn Hubbard
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Several 911 calls have been released to CBS 17 detailing moments of Thursday’s mass shooting in Raleigh.

In the first of four calls, the caller told the operator what he saw.

“[The shooter] came through with a shotgun and shot my buddy. Get here ASAP,” the caller said.

The caller also said “the shooter has on all camo… he looks like he’s about 15.”

The caller also told the 911 operator that an off-duty Raleigh police officer was shot.

“It’s an officer. He works for y’all,” the caller said.

The dispatcher replied back, “You said it’s an officer?” The caller then told the operator the off-duty officer works for Raleigh and was shot.

About three minutes into the call, the operator told the 911 caller first responders were on their way.

The caller then exclaimed, “Oh my God. It looks like he’s bleeding from his chest.”

To read the rest of the story, visit the story at WNCN here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a major outage affecting around 16,000 customers, power has been restored in New Hanover...
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
Off-duty officer among several people shot, killed in east Raleigh neighborhood
Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, from shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect contained
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Francisco Watkins was last seen in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man

Latest News

Chemours announced on October 14 that they filed an appeal of the pollutant discharge permit...
Chemours appeals pollutant discharge elimination permit for Fayetteville Works site
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Kelly Zimmer DeMichele getting her booth ready for the NC Oyster Festival on Friday.
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
From left to right: Kwame Vereen, Lashon Ladson, Brittany Rutledge-Jackson
SLED: 3 charged in human trafficking case at Myrtle Beach hotel