‘It looks like he’s bleeding from his chest’: 911 calls detail Raleigh mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Several 911 calls have been released to CBS 17 detailing moments of Thursday’s mass shooting in Raleigh.

In the first of four calls, the caller told the operator what he saw.

“[The shooter] came through with a shotgun and shot my buddy. Get here ASAP,” the caller said.

The caller also said “the shooter has on all camo… he looks like he’s about 15.”

The caller also told the 911 operator that an off-duty Raleigh police officer was shot.

“It’s an officer. He works for y’all,” the caller said.

The dispatcher replied back, “You said it’s an officer?” The caller then told the operator the off-duty officer works for Raleigh and was shot.

About three minutes into the call, the operator told the 911 caller first responders were on their way.

The caller then exclaimed, “Oh my God. It looks like he’s bleeding from his chest.”

