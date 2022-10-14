Senior Connect
Funeral arrangements set for Atlantic Beach councilman, wife, relative killed in shootings

(Source: Atlantic Beach Government website)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for an Atlantic Beach town councilman, his wife and another relative who were all killed in a pair of shootings last weekend.

A wake for Jim DeWitt, Gloria DeWitt and Natasha Stevens is set for Monday from 3-8 p.m. at Latimer’s Funeral Home in Conway.

A funeral service for all three is also scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1111 Grainger Road in Conway.

Jim and Gloria DeWitt, who were married were killed in a shooting at their home in Richland County on Sunday. They owned that home owned along with another residence in Atlantic Beach.

Their son, Matthew, is a suspect in their deaths as well as the death of Stevens, which also happened Sunday in Horry County. Warrants state evidence from Stevens’ death includes a confession from Matthew DeWitt and that he “knowingly and willingly” shot her multiple times inside a home along Highway 319.

A circuit court judge will set bond in the Stevens case in December before he is extradited to Richland County to face charges in connection to his parents’ deaths.

Jim DeWitt had been on the town council for only about a year, but residents told WMBF News that he was an asset to the town and was going to be instrumental in bringing new developments to the area.

