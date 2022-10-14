Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: nice weekend ahead, much colder air arrives next week

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. Afternoon, Oct. 13, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As a cold front passes through, your First Alert Forecast features temperatures that will assume a cooler, crisper character for Friday and much of the weekend - with daily highs situated a little lower in the 70s and nightly lows in the 50s with spotty 40s as an option.

Be alert for a stronger cold frontal passage between next Monday and Tuesday. Few if any raindrops are likely to accompany this front, but the temperature drops it engineers should be quite steep. Expect the 60s for daily highs and 40s for nightly lows to become common by midweek, and a few frosty 30s may even mix in for some inland sections of the Cape Fear Region!

On the tropics: the Carolinas face no definable threats as the Atlantic Basin, in general, will remain inhospitable for storm development for the rest of the week. Tropical Storm Karl, the exception to the tranquil rule, will cling to life in the far southern Gulf of Mexico for a short time; wind shear and land interaction are likely to kill the system by Friday.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever spot you choose, take your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

