Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Dozens march in “Take Back the Night” rally in downtown Wilmington

Dozens march in 'Take Back the Night' rally in downtown Wilmington
By Tyana Johnson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In North Carolina last year, over 75 thousand men and women sought help because of a violent relationship. Four out of every five of those victims were women.

In an effort to shine a light on domestic violence and support those victims and survivors, advocates marched in Wilmington’s streets for the “Take Back the Night” march and rally.

Many of the participants in this year’s event were survivors who escaped violent relationships. Others, like Marlena Williams, remembered friends or family members who did not survive. Williams honored Danielle Carr, who she said died at the hands of a partner.

“I’m here tonight to represent her and her family and her kids,” Williams said.

As they marched down Front, Market, and Princess streets, the group chanted resolutions they hope will empower victims to seek help.

“It was really wonderful to be able to gather together tonight to show that we as a community in New Hanover County stand against domestic violence,” said Kylie Wright, the event’s organizer.

If you or someone you know needs support or help, the National Domestic violence hotline is open 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233.

There are also many local resources available for those in need:

  • Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, 910-343-0703
  • Safe Haven of Pender, 910-259-8989
  • Hope Harbor Home in Brunswick County, 910-754-5856

These organizations provide support and assistance for victims and their families.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Brunswick County emergency services director suspended
After a major outage affecting around 16,000 customers, power has been restored in New Hanover...
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
Francisco Watkins was last seen in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
Upcoming road closures, traffic changes for filming
Market Street in Wilmington North Carolina
Wilmington voted No. 10 best small city to visit in U.S. by Condé Nast readers

Latest News

Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting
After a major outage affecting around 16,000 customers, power has been restored in New Hanover...
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
Five people were killed, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer, in a shooting in east...
Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, from shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect contained
In an effort to shine a light on domestic violence and support those victims and survivors,...
Dozens march in 'Take Back the Night' rally in downtown Wilmington