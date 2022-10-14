Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Clarkton man arrested, charged with stabbing woman multiple times

Otis Montgomery of Clarkton
Otis Montgomery of Clarkton(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Clarkton-resident Otis Montgomery, 29, was charged with assault with deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing Whiteville-resident Magan Soles, 27, multiple times at Old Glade Road near Tom Sessions Road in Whiteville on October 8 at around 2:33 p.m.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Soles suffered stab wounds in her arm, hand, head, upper torso, shoulder and face. The CCSO also says she was bitten on her arm.

Montgomery was arrested at approximately 5:22 p.m.

He is being held under a $1 million dollar bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a major outage affecting around 16,000 customers, power has been restored in New Hanover...
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
Off-duty officer among several people shot, killed in east Raleigh neighborhood
Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, from shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect contained
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Francisco Watkins was last seen in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man

Latest News

Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Because the person was moved before an assessment by law enforcement, the nature and cause of...
Person hospitalized after report of shots fired in Chadbourn
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has issued a water pressure alert for part of Monkey...
Water pressure alert issued for part of Monkey Junction
Funeral arrangements set for Atlantic Beach councilman, wife, relative killed in shootings