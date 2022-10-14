Clarkton man arrested, charged with stabbing woman multiple times

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Clarkton-resident Otis Montgomery, 29, was charged with assault with deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing Whiteville-resident Magan Soles, 27, multiple times at Old Glade Road near Tom Sessions Road in Whiteville on October 8 at around 2:33 p.m.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Soles suffered stab wounds in her arm, hand, head, upper torso, shoulder and face. The CCSO also says she was bitten on her arm.

Montgomery was arrested at approximately 5:22 p.m.

He is being held under a $1 million dollar bond.

