Art-Oberfest Art Crawl to feature over 40 artists and vendors in historic Wilmington neighborhood

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The fourth annual Art-Oberfest Art Crawl will have over 40 artists and vendors on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12-4 p.m.

The event is situated in the historic Carolina Place/Ardmore neighborhood and gives vendors 100% of sales, according to one of the organizers.

“This year’s crawl will be dedicated to and benefit DREAMS Center for Arts Education as they celebrate their 25th year. Local artist Cammeron Batanides painted a beautiful watercolor to commemorate DREAMS’ anniversary and we will offer signed and numbered prints of her piece at the event, with all proceeds benefiting DREAMS,” said Quinn Cook, founder of the Art-Oberfest Art Crawl, in a release.

You can find the full event map on their website; vendors will be set up along a path that starts on Pender Ave. and continues down Wrightsville Ave. all the way to the intersection with Gibson Ave.

