Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Karl heads back at Mexico’s south Gulf coast

This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the Gulf of Mexico, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Karl grew a little stronger off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast on Wednesday and was expected to approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength.(NOAA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday.

The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night.

It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl’s center.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Brunswick County emergency services director suspended
Kayla Floyd
Third person sentenced for kidnapping and assault at motel
Market Street in Wilmington North Carolina
Wilmington voted No. 10 best small city to visit in U.S. by Condé Nast readers
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
Upcoming road closures, traffic changes for filming
Clifford Dutton, 44 years old.
Man arrested, accused of planning to distribute drugs near public park

Latest News

FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests
RACE exhibit and museum staff
“RACE: Are We So Different?” exhibit comes to Whiteville museum
The candidates running for New Hanover County Board of Commissioners — LeAnn Pierce (R), Tom...
New Hanover County Commissioners speak at town hall forum
The new exhibit tackles eight subjects in relation to race and racism in the United States.
“RACE: Are We So Different?” exhibit