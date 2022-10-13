Tim Moore’s Heavy Hand

This story was published originally in The Assembly and WHQR and has been reprinted, in part, with permission from WHQR. You can find the full story below.

Holly Grange, a former state representative, one-time gubernatorial candidate, and UNC Wilmington Board of Trustees member, was one year into her service on the university board when she received a startling text. A bill had just been filed in the state House stripping her of the role.

“I hope that it is an error,” wrote Mark Lanier, a member of UNCW’s senior staff in a follow-up email to Grange. “Your term should continue through June 30, 2025.”

But it was not an error. The bill, which dealt with a wide range of appointments across the state, directed a new trustee to fill “the unexpired term of Holly S. Grange.”

In texts and emails WHQR obtained via a public records request, Grange confirmed to Lanier that she had not resigned, writing that the move was “terribly unfair and unprofessional by the speaker.”

“Can he just replace me like that?” asked Grange.

Read the full story here from WHQR and The Assembly.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.