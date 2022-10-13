SHERIFF: Martin Co. double murder suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they have found the suspect in a Martin County double murder that happened Wednesday night.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said that 24-year-old Daquan Smith was found at his home in Martin County at 1740 Poplar Point Road. We’re told he was discovered with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to Martin General Hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Officials said Smith was wanted for two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to 1758 Poplar Point Road. They found three gunshot victims. Two were pronounced dead and one victim was brought to ECU Health in Greenville. Their status is unclear at this time.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.