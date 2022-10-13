“RACE: Are We So Different?” exhibit comes to Whiteville museum

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Starting October 13 and running through the end of the year, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville will be hosting a traveling exhibit called Race: Are We So Different?

The exhibit will focus on eight different subjects, including understanding what race is and racism in the medical and environmental fields in the United States.

The exhibit’s pop-up panels are filled with information asking what really makes us different as a human race and what issues affect some communities and not others.

“This exhibit is meant to highlight the differences in access to things like healthcare or medicine, but also dispel some of the myths that people might have about race as a biological concept,” Michael Lewis, a museum curator, said.

The exhibit creators also wanted to tie in the information locally by including the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in Columbus County and their struggles with environmental justice.

“We have been invisible in so many processes, from missing and murdered indigenous women to medical statistics. To be at the table, especially when race issues are being talked about,” Pamela Young-Jacobs, the assistant chief of the Waccamaw- Siouan Tribe, said.

Visitors can even interact with these panels by using a QR code to answer questions and voice their opinions.

You can visit the exhibit Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.talkaboutrace.org.

