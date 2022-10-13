Parts of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center without power Thursday morning after backup generators did not immediately kick on

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people in Wilmington were without power early Thursday morning, including part of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Leaders with the hospital said the backup generators did not immediately kick on when the power went out. Fortunately, the equipment that needed to be on stayed on due to backup batteries on those machines. The power was out for about 45 minutes in the south tower of the hospital, which includes intensive care units and the emergency department.

Amy Akres, Chief Nurse Executive with Novant Health NHRMC, said her staff is trained for these types of situations, and they know what to do if the machines don’t come back on.

“The whole healthcare team, so you know, from nurses to the lab and pharmacy and respiratory, they all truly came together and said what do we need to do to make sure we continue to take care of the patients that we’re taking care of,” Akres said. “We also have our critical care nurses that take a proactive approach and [were] doing assessments on our patients throughout the house. They were actually rounding on all of the patients as well and all of those areas.”

Akres also added that there was a backup plan if patients needed to be moved to another part of the hospital that still had power.

The hospital went into ‘diversion’, meaning EMS crews were told to transport patients to other nearby hospitals.

“Because we do have the orthopedic hospital and ED North and Brunswick Medical Center, we were able to send if we needed to, and right now I couldn’t even give you if we actually ended up having to send anybody there. But we did have that within our market to be able to send those patients. Now, of course, if anybody presented to our [emergency department] we absolutely saw them,” Akres said.

