Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Off-duty officer among several people shot, killed in east Raleigh neighborhood

An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation in an east Raleigh neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.
Off-duty officer among several people shot, killed in east Raleigh neighborhood
Off-duty officer among several people shot, killed in east Raleigh neighborhood(WRAL)
By Ryan Bisesi
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation in an east Raleigh neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance were parked along Osprey Cove Drive around 5:30.

A high-level city official has confirmed with WRAL News that an off-duty officer was killed. Sources have told WRAL that multiple people are dead from the shooting.

Wake Med confirms they have received three patients at their trauma center related to the shooting.

To read the rest of the story, visit WRAL here.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Brunswick County emergency services director suspended
After a major outage affecting around 16,000 customers, power has been restored in New Hanover...
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
Francisco Watkins was last seen in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
Upcoming road closures, traffic changes for filming
Market Street in Wilmington North Carolina
Wilmington voted No. 10 best small city to visit in U.S. by Condé Nast readers

Latest News

Police in Raleigh are investigating a shooting incident near the Neuse River Greenway.
Police on scene of active shooting in Raleigh, N.C.
NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell has called large hospital systems, including Novant, "cartels"...
Parts of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center without power Thursday morning after backup generators did not immediately kick on
CFPUA: No PFAS found in water treated by GAC filters
Parts of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center without power Thursday morning after backup gene