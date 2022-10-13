Off-duty officer among several people shot, killed in east Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation in an east Raleigh neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance were parked along Osprey Cove Drive around 5:30.

A high-level city official has confirmed with WRAL News that an off-duty officer was killed. Sources have told WRAL that multiple people are dead from the shooting.

Wake Med confirms they have received three patients at their trauma center related to the shooting.

To read the rest of the story, visit WRAL here.

