North Carolina receives $1.4 billion in transportation funding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina has been awarded $1.4 billion for transportation work throughout the state from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration.

Senator Thom Tillis announced the funding in a release on Thursday, October 13.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act awarded the funds; a release from Tillis’ office breaks down the funding as follows:

National Highway Performance Program: $772.6 million

Surface Transportation Block Grant Program: $375.8 million

Highway Safety Improvement Program: $80.5 million

Railway-Highway Crossings Program: $7 million

Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement: $56.9 million

Metropolitan Planning: $7.8 million

National Highway Freight Program: $36.9 million

Carbon Reduction Program: $33.5 million

PROTECT Formula Program: $38.1 million

