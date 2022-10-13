New Hanover County experiencing power outage, over 3,000 customers affected

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Duke Energy Outage Map has listed that over 3,000 people are without power in New Hanover County this morning.

Per the Duke Energy website, approximately 1,000 customers along Carolina Beach Road and 17th St. are without power.

Additionally, 2,000 customers in the Town of Carolina Beach are without power as of this time.

No cause has been listed on the website. At the moment, the map indicates that power should be restored to the Town of Carolina Beach by 5:30 a.m., while the area of Carolina Beach Road and 17th St. should receive power by 7-7:15 a.m.

Updates will be provided as they come in.

For more information, please visit the Duke Energy website.

