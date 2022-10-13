Mammogram screening on wheels coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Receiving a mammogram screening has never been easier, especially if you live near Wilmington. The YWCA Lower Cape Fear will host Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center’s Mobile Mammogram Unit this morning from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) has released new guidelines for breast cancer screenings, saying that all women age 40 and older are at risk for breast cancer and should have annual mammograms.

The mobile unit is a quick and convenient way to get that check-up out of the way. Kara Kiscaden, a mobile mammogram technician, explained that the process shouldn’t take longer than 10 minutes.

“Just knowing that we’re there, if you drive by and know you need a mammogram just come on in. We do encourage appointments and we do have a phone number for scheduling these appointments for the event. But if the patient wants to be a walk-in, they can come on in,” said Kiscaden.

With it being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the YWCA is also offering two opportunities for people to try a water aerobics class, which is developed for survivors of breast cancer, but all are welcome. Each class is one-hour long and begins at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

“Flow Motion” is a class that is offered to people in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, and Columbus counties.

The class focuses on strengthening targeted areas affected by breast cancer surgeries and treatments, teaching gentle stretching exercises to improve range of motion, and relaxation techniques to calm tired bodies.

It’s also free for breast cancer survivors, thanks to generous grant funding through the Cape Fear Memorial Foundation.

If you miss the event today at YWCA, then you have another opportunity on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Independence Mall.

Appointments to receive a mammogram are not required, but are recommended. You are encouraged to bring an insurance card and government issued ID for the appointment if able.

For those who may need additional assistance, please note that the Mobile Mammography Unit is not wheelchair accessible and has 6 steps to access the unit.

To schedule an appointment for the event occurring today or Saturday, please call Novant Health Imaging at (910) 721-1485.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.