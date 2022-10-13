Senior Connect
Local career centers to host free digital literacy course

The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NCWorks career centers in Brunswick and New Hanover counties will host a digital literacy course with a focus on basic computer skills, popular software and other uses of technology in day-to-day life.

The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board (CFWDB) partnered with NCWorks, Brunswick Community College and Cape Fear Community College to make the course happen. The CFWDB announced the information for the classes in a press release.

The course will explore how to use Microsoft products, Google Docs and search engines along with job search and social media websites. The classes are geared towards adults, and you must register in order to join.

  • NCWorks Career Center in Brunswick County (5300-7 Main St., Shallotte)
    • October 24 to 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    • Register by calling 910-754-6120
  • NCWorks Career Center in New Hanover County (1994 S 17th St., Wilmington)
    • October 31 to November 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    • Register by calling 910-251-5777

People attending are encouraged to bring a small notebook and a pen. The CFWDB also encourages anyone looking for a job to work on their resumes and start a job search via the free computer resources available at the center. Career advisors will also be available to help.

To learn more about the classes, you can contact Rhonda Royster at 910-465-7813 or rroyster@capefearcog.org.

