Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Health officials anticipate more flu cases this year, urging everyone to get vaccinated soon

Health officials anticipate more flu cases this year, urging everyone to get vaccinated soon
By Mara McJilton and WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flu cases are already on the rise this year, with health experts expecting to see an increase in cases through the colder months.

New Hanover County’s Assistant Health Director Carla Turner says the biggest concern for this flu season is that people are not taking precautions like they were last year at the height of the pandemic. Turner says because there are no mask mandates and people have stopped social distancing that it would be no surprise that we will see a higher number of cases.

Health officials typically look to the southern hemisphere and how their flu season peaked to determine how it might impact populations in the northern hemisphere. This year, there was reportedly a higher number of flu cases there — because of this, health experts are urging everyone to get their flu vaccines as soon as possible.

“For anybody, if you’re not feeling well, we’d ask that you’re not going to work and that you’re not going to school, and that you stay home until you feel better,” Turner said. “Because that’s another good way to keep from spreading it in the community,” Turner said. “Flu viruses are quite unstable, and the genetic makeup of them changes a bit all the time just because of their inherent instability. So, the different strains that the vaccines were made to fight this year are tweaked a little bit from what they were last year. So, how much overlap or memory might there be from previous flu vaccines? There can be some, but you also have to remember that the effectiveness of vaccines tends to really decrease after about six months.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Brunswick County emergency services director suspended
The Duke Energy Outage Map has listed that some customers are without power
Power mostly restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
Francisco Watkins was last seen in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
Upcoming road closures, traffic changes for filming
Market Street in Wilmington North Carolina
Wilmington voted No. 10 best small city to visit in U.S. by Condé Nast readers

Latest News

CFPUA: No PFAS found in water treated by GAC filters
Clayton Somers, vice chancellor for public affairs at UNC-Chapel Hill, looks back as students...
Tim Moore’s Heavy Hand
The Duke Energy Outage Map has listed that some customers are without power
Power mostly restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
Ocean Isle Beach Oyster Festival
Ocean Isle Beach plays host to N.C. Oyster Festival