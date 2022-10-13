Friday Night Football: Week 9
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews the matchups for week nine of the high school football season.
Friday’s Games
North Brunswick at West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
West Columbus at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.
Hoggard at Ashley, 6:30 p.m.
Topsail at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m.
South Brunswick at Laney, 6:30 p.m.
East Columbus at Pender, 7:30 p.m.
Trask at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Fairmont at East Bladen, 7 p.m.
Red Springs at West Bladen, 7 p.m.
Kinston at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.
