First Alert Forecast: brief shot of rain, cold changes on the horizon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As a cold front approaches, your First Alert Forecast opens with decent rain chances Thursday morning. Most of the rain will function as showers but be on the lookout for one or two thunderstorms to mix in, too. Rain amounts ought to average a few tenths of an inch across the Cape Fear Region; hopefully your fall garden will benefit if it has gotten thirsty. By Friday, the rain chance window will have completely closed as a high pressure system gets set to deliver a gorgeously sunny weekend.

Temperatures will behave interestingly across the frontal passage. Initially, southerly breezes should prevent readings from falling below the balmy 60s Wednesday night, and generous breaks in the cloud and rain coverage should allow the numbers to swell to the 70s to around 80 Thursday afternoon. Behind the front, though, you can expect the air to assume a cooler, crisper character for Friday and much of the weekend - with daily highs a situated a little lower in the 70s and lightly lows in the 50s with spotty 40s as an option.

Be alert for a stronger cold frontal passage between next Monday and Tuesday. Few if any raindrops are likely to accompany this front, but the temperature drop it engineers should be quite steep. Expect 60s for daily highs and 40s for nightly lows to become common by midweek, and a few frosty 30s may even mix in for some inland sections of the Cape Fear Region!

On the tropics: the Carolinas face no definable threats as the Atlantic Basin, in general, will remain inhospitable for storm development for the rest of the week. Tropical Storm Karl, the exception to the tranquil rule, will cling to life in the far southern Gulf of Mexico for a short time; wind shear and land interaction are likely to kill the system by Friday.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever spot you choose, take your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.