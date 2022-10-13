Senior Connect
Fire Marshall investigating cause of fire in Supply

Crews responding to fire at Green Resource.
Crews responding to fire at Green Resource.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - The Civietown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at Green Resource in Supply just before 7 o’clock this morning.

According to a spokesperson with the fire department, there were no injuries or damage to the building, only some damage to equipment inside the building.

The fire was put out within 30 minutes of crews arriving on scene.

The Fire Marshall is now investigating the cause of the fire.

