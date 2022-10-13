N Kerr Ave. lane closure continues due to sewer repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that the southbound lane of the 1600 block of N Kerr Ave. will be closed to traffic due to repairs being made on the sewer.

Per the release, the lane is closed between Rossmore Road and 1602 N Kerr Ave. Traffic signals have been placed to temporarily direct drivers.

Crews began the repairs on Oct. 12 and will need additional time to complete them.

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, CFPUA stated that “approximately 8 hours” will be needed to complete the work.

For more information, please visit the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority website or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.