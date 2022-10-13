Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Children now eligible for updated COVID-19 booster in North Carolina

(Alastair Grant | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Children and teens five and older can now receive the updated COVID-19 booster, specifically made to protect against the latest COVID-19 variants.

The new booster is becoming available in North Carolina following the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation.

“Kids 5 and older can now get the most up-to-date protection from COVID-19 from an updated booster to help renew their body’s defenses against the latest variants of the virus this fall and winter,” said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Children are vulnerable to COVID-19 and long-term complications just like everyone else. Staying up to date on vaccines and boosters is the best way to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death from the virus.”

Everyone 5 and older should get the updated COVID-19 booster two months after they finish their primary series or any booster dose. Children and teens 5 and older may be able to get the updated COVID-19 booster and other routine vaccines they are due for at the same visit, including during routine checkups. The booster, like all COVID-19 vaccines, is safe to get alongside the annual flu shot.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Brunswick County emergency services director suspended
Francisco Vega Watkins
Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man
The Duke Energy Outage Map has listed that some customers in New Hanover County are without...
New Hanover Co. experiencing power outages
Kayla Floyd
Third person sentenced for kidnapping and assault at motel
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
Upcoming road closures, traffic changes for filming

Latest News

CFPUA: No PFAS found in water treated by GAC filters
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center's Mobile Mammogram Unit
Mammogram screening on wheels coming to Wilmington
Receiving a mammogram screening has never been easier, especially if you live near Wilmington.
Mammogram screening on wheels coming to Wilmington
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
Anonymous family gives $500,000 to New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation