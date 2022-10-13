Cape Fear Museum invites community to free Family Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum will hold their free Family Day event on Saturday, October 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with special crafts and activities, per a museum announcement.

“Make s’mores, check out a firetruck up close, participate in outdoor challenges, try on fire gear, get creative using a paper marbling technique and more!” said Cape Fear Museum on a Facebook post.

Guests can buy food from Taqueria La Villita and Kona Ice during the event. Another post from the museum highlights paper marbling, where participants can create designs by dipping paper into a pool of paint-filled water.

