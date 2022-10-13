Senior Connect
Book a stay in the firehouse from ‘Ghostbusters’

Sony Pictures and vacation rental company Vacasa have teamed up to offer a stay in the "Ghostbusters" firehouse.(Vacasa via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - There’s something strange going on in an Oregon neighborhood, just in time for Halloween.

Sony Pictures and vacation rental company Vacasa have teamed up to offer a stay in the “Ghostbusters” firehouse.

The building, which is a replica of the one featured in the comedy classic, is in Portland – not New York City, where the film is based.

Still, it has all the essentials, including iconic Ecto-1 car, ghost traps and proton packs.

Guests can even try on the famous “Ghostbusters” fight suits and snack on Stay Puft marshmallows.

It’s available to reserve on Vacasa’s website starting Oct. 21. You can see the listing here.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

