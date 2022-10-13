Senior Connect
2 juveniles charged in connection to Cary High School lockdown, police say

By Kathryn Hubbard
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) - The Cary Police Department announced Wednesday night that charges have been filed in connection to the Cary High School code red lockdown that occurred earlier in the day.

On Wednesday at 11:38 a.m., police officers responded to a code red lockdown at Cary High School after a report of gunfire. Cary police confirmed a single round was fired in a bathroom, causing damage to a toilet.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.

Investigators filed juvenile petitions against two students. Police said that in North Carolina, anyone under the age of 18 who commits a crime is charged via juvenile petition.

The case will now be turned over to the Wake County District Attorney’s Office.

