Upcoming road closures, traffic changes for filming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate film projects currently underway in the local area.

Per the releases from the city, three projects plan to temporarily alter traffic to allow for filming.

October 12

On October 12 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Dock St. between 3rd and 4th streets will experience closures for filming related to “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat.”

October 18

On October 18 from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., Castle St. between 3rd and 6th streets will experience closures. 5th Ave. between Church St. and Queen St. will also experience closures for “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” filming. The closures may transition to traffic control as filming allows.

In addition to the closures, various street signs and flags will be removed for the filming. Bus stop and sign removal will occur as well, and additional greenery will be added to the median.

October 20

On October 20 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., traffic control will occur on Castle St. between 4th Ave. and 6th Ave. Traffic control will also occur on 5th Ave. between Church St. and Queen St. for filming related to “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat.”

In addition to the altered traffic, various street signs and flags will be removed for the filming. Bus stop and sign removal will occur as well, and additional greenery will be added to the median.

October 21-22

From October 21 at 6 p.m. to October 22 at 6 a.m., the westbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy between Kerr Ave. and the 23rd St. exit will experience closures for filming related to “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

October 24

On October 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Princess St. between 14th and 13th streets will be closed for filming related to “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

From 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., additional greenery will be added to the median of Market St. between 7th and 8th streets for “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” filming. The greenery will be removed following the completion of filming at this location.

October 25

On October 25 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., traffic control will occur on 4th St. between Dock St. and Ann St. for “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” filming.

From 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Orange St. between 3rd St. and 5th Ave. will experience closures for filming related to “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat.” This portion of Orange St. will remain open during the school drop-off and pick-up hours of 7:30-8:30 a.m., 12:00-1 p.m. and 2:30-3:15 p.m.

October 26

On October 26 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the northbound, right lane of the 400 block of S 5th Ave. will experience closures for filming related to “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Princess St. between Front St. and 2nd St. will experience closures for “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

From 6-11 p.m., traffic control will occur on 2nd St. between Chestnut St. and Market St. for “The Summer I Turned Pretty” filming. Traffic control will also occur on Princess St. between 2nd and 3rd streets.

October 27-28

On October 27 at 9 a.m. to October 28 at 3 a.m., N 30th St. between Chestnut St. and Market St. will experience closures for filming related to “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” An additional application has been submitted to close the westbound, right lane of Market St. between N 20th St. and N 29th St.

From 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Guilford Ave. between Forest Hills Drive and Colonial Drive will experience closures for “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” filming. ITC will occur on Forest Hills Drive between Market St. and Guilford Ave.

October 29-30

On October 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and October 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., traffic control will occur for the southbound lanes of Market St. between 14th and 12th streets for filming related to “Untitled Band Project.”

