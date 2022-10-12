Senior Connect
Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants

The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two nonprofits in the local area from the NC Healing Communities Fund.
The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two nonprofits in the local area from the NC Healing Communities Fund.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund.

The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.

Funding was targeted towards nonprofits that were significantly impacted by COVID-19. It also targeted groups that work in or with marginalized communities. The NCHCF was established by the NC Community Foundation in July of 2020, per the announcement on Wednesday, October 12. This also marks the last round of grants for this particular fund.

