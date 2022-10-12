Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene just before 1 p.m.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENLO PARK, Calif. (Gray News) – A tree trimmer in California was killed Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on the scene just before 1 p.m.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Brunswick County emergency services director suspended
Kayla Floyd
Third person sentenced for kidnapping and assault at motel
Oak Island saves boy in Portugal
Oak Island man rescues young boy in Portugal
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Morgan Myles, a finalist on the NBC hit show 'The Voice', has chosen Wilmington for her 'Myles...
Morgan Myles, finalist on NBC’s “The Voice”, picks Wilmington for her watch party competition

Latest News

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to vandalizing his own...
Damage to property was staged to look like political attack (NO SOUND)
Devices that were once only accessible in settings such as a doctor’s office are becoming more...
Tech Talk: Devices to improve health and safety at home
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd as she presents her anticipated memoir...
Michelle Obama Award will honor student memoir writers
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Evidence in missing toddler case seized, police say