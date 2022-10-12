Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three Jacksonville schools were put on lockdown this afternoon due to a shooting in the area.

Onslow County Schools says the school system got a call from the Jacksonville Police Department telling them to lock down all the schools on Commons Drive.

Jacksonville police say at about 12:20 p.m., officers responded to Affordable Suites at 35 McDaniel Drive due to a reported shooting and helped two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say both victims were brought to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. Their names are not being released until their next of kins are notified. Police said nothing about a suspect.

WITN is told that the three schools put on lockdown were Jacksonville Commons Elementary School, Jacksonville Commons Middle School, and Northside High School.

School spokesperson Brent Anderson said the schools were on lockdown for just 15 minutes and the threat was clear by 1 p.m. The three are less than a mile from where the shooting happened.

Northside High School was the site of a fatal stabbing on Sept. 1st where one student was killed and another was injured. Police subsequently said they filed juvenile petitions against three teenagers.

Police say today’s shooting is still being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call them at (910) 938-3520 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

