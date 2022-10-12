Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Tech Talk: Devices to improve health and safety at home

Devices that were once only accessible in settings such as a doctor’s office are becoming more accessible for individuals to have in their own homes.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Devices that were once only accessible in settings such as a doctor’s office are becoming more accessible for individuals to have in their own homes.

Jessica Vinoverski from U.S. Cellular sat down to showcase and discuss some of the devices that can assist with medical and safety needs in the home.

“We have the Google Nest Hub Mini, it’s a voice activated speaker that you can say commands to. You have the Google Nest Hub Max, where you can do virtual doctor’s appointments if you can’t make it into the doctor’s office, which is nice,” said Vinoverski. “You even have the smart pill organizer that can hold a week’s worth of medications. And it comes with an app that will tell you when and what medication you need to take.”

Recent surveys show that more than 60 percent of those age 65 years and older have a cell phone. Ten years ago, only 13 percent owned one. With an increase in ownership, home devices that can connect to one’s phone makes keeping up with healthcare and personal safety easier.

“I think when people think smart home, they think young adults, but more older adults are coming into the store now to get this, for safety, for security, even the Google Nest Hub Camera that will watch your front door, let you know who’s outside,” she added. “It can even tell the difference between animals, vehicles, so you know you’re safe and secure at all times.”

For those who may not be tech-savvy, many of these devices allow other family members access in order to check in on loved ones.

“We’ve seen people have the camera in their home for their parents. And it has a two-way microphone as well, so you can check in on them at all times,” explained Vinoverski.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Brunswick County emergency services director suspended
Kayla Floyd
Third person sentenced for kidnapping and assault at motel
Oak Island saves boy in Portugal
Oak Island man rescues young boy in Portugal
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Morgan Myles, a finalist on the NBC hit show 'The Voice', has chosen Wilmington for her 'Myles...
Morgan Myles, finalist on NBC’s “The Voice”, picks Wilmington for her watch party competition

Latest News

Over 1,000 students and teachers from New Hanover Public schools learn about the Holocaust at...
Film screening for New Hanover County public schools seeks to teach students about the Holocaust
A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer.
Fayetteville man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize
The Wilmington Jewish Film Festival hosted special showings for local middle and high schools.
Film screening for New Hanover County public schools seeks to teach students about the Holocaust
Devices that were once only accessible in settings such as a doctor’s office are becoming more...
Tech Talk: Devices to improve health and safety at home