Tech Talk: Devices to improve health and safety at home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Devices that were once only accessible in settings such as a doctor’s office are becoming more accessible for individuals to have in their own homes.

Jessica Vinoverski from U.S. Cellular sat down to showcase and discuss some of the devices that can assist with medical and safety needs in the home.

“We have the Google Nest Hub Mini, it’s a voice activated speaker that you can say commands to. You have the Google Nest Hub Max, where you can do virtual doctor’s appointments if you can’t make it into the doctor’s office, which is nice,” said Vinoverski. “You even have the smart pill organizer that can hold a week’s worth of medications. And it comes with an app that will tell you when and what medication you need to take.”

Recent surveys show that more than 60 percent of those age 65 years and older have a cell phone. Ten years ago, only 13 percent owned one. With an increase in ownership, home devices that can connect to one’s phone makes keeping up with healthcare and personal safety easier.

“I think when people think smart home, they think young adults, but more older adults are coming into the store now to get this, for safety, for security, even the Google Nest Hub Camera that will watch your front door, let you know who’s outside,” she added. “It can even tell the difference between animals, vehicles, so you know you’re safe and secure at all times.”

For those who may not be tech-savvy, many of these devices allow other family members access in order to check in on loved ones.

“We’ve seen people have the camera in their home for their parents. And it has a two-way microphone as well, so you can check in on them at all times,” explained Vinoverski.

