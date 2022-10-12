Sunset Beach receives over 84 acres of land in donation

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Sunset Beach has announced that 84.02 acres of land has been acquired via a donation. The donation was announced on Tuesday, October 11.

Dinah and Gregory Gore, member managers for the properties, offered the land to the town under the condition that it will be protected and preserved, per the announcement.

The Town of Sunset Beach broke down the donations as follows:

Two Lakes LLC donated the “West Lake,” “East Lake” and “Birdwatch” properties, totaling 62.45 acres.

Sunset Beach & Twin Lakes, Inc. donated 21.57 acres of land located south of East Lake between Shoreline Drive W and the right-of-way of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway.

The town will now be responsible for the upkeep of these lands. The town writes that the cost “was minimal” in this acquisition.

If you want to learn more, you can visit the Town of Sunset Beach website.

