Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Sunset Beach receives over 84 acres of land in donation

The Town of Sunset Beach has announced that 84.02 acres of land has been acquired via a donation.
The Town of Sunset Beach has announced that 84.02 acres of land has been acquired via a donation.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Sunset Beach has announced that 84.02 acres of land has been acquired via a donation. The donation was announced on Tuesday, October 11.

Dinah and Gregory Gore, member managers for the properties, offered the land to the town under the condition that it will be protected and preserved, per the announcement.

The Town of Sunset Beach broke down the donations as follows:

  • Two Lakes LLC donated the “West Lake,” “East Lake” and “Birdwatch” properties, totaling 62.45 acres.
  • Sunset Beach & Twin Lakes, Inc. donated 21.57 acres of land located south of East Lake between Shoreline Drive W and the right-of-way of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway.

The town will now be responsible for the upkeep of these lands. The town writes that the cost “was minimal” in this acquisition.

If you want to learn more, you can visit the Town of Sunset Beach website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Brunswick County emergency services director suspended
Kayla Floyd
Third person sentenced for kidnapping and assault at motel
Oak Island saves boy in Portugal
Oak Island man rescues young boy in Portugal
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Morgan Myles, a finalist on the NBC hit show 'The Voice', has chosen Wilmington for her 'Myles...
Morgan Myles, finalist on NBC’s “The Voice”, picks Wilmington for her watch party competition

Latest News

Deputies say Wessie was one of five pit bulls stolen early Tuesday morning. All five have been...
Two face charges for breaking into three animal shelters in one night
The Elizabethtown Police Department says that a woman has been hospitalized after she was...
Police: Woman remains in hospital after dog attack in Bladen County
Devices that were once only accessible in settings such as a doctor’s office are becoming more...
Tech Talk: Devices to improve health and safety at home
Over 1,000 students and teachers from New Hanover Public schools learn about the Holocaust at...
Film screening for New Hanover County public schools seeks to teach students about the Holocaust