Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Run for Carly Rae to raise money for educational scholarships

The community is invited to the Run for Carly Rae on Saturday, October 29 to raise money for educational scholarships.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to the Run for Carly Rae on Saturday, October 29 to raise money for educational scholarships.

The 5K race will start at the Ashley High School Stadium (555 Halyburton Memorial Parkway) on the visitors side at 9 a.m., and the one-mile race will start five minutes afterwards. Participants can pick up their packet one hour prior to the race start or the day before at Omega Sports (3501 Oleander Dr.) on Friday, October 28 between 4 and 6 p.m.

Runners can sign up for the 5K race or one mile race for a reduced rate until Sunday, October 16.

“The Run for Carly Rae is in honor of the life of Carly Rae Baron, who lost her life to gun violence in 2020,” stated the organizers on the event website.

The Alex Highsmith Family Foundation says they plan to use the funding to give academic scholarships to seniors in New Hanover County Schools. The event also aims to raise awareness about gun violence in the community.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Brunswick County emergency services director suspended
Kayla Floyd
Third person sentenced for kidnapping and assault at motel
Oak Island saves boy in Portugal
Oak Island man rescues young boy in Portugal
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Morgan Myles, a finalist on the NBC hit show 'The Voice', has chosen Wilmington for her 'Myles...
Morgan Myles, finalist on NBC’s “The Voice”, picks Wilmington for her watch party competition

Latest News

The community is invited to the Run for Carly Rae on Saturday, October 29 to raise money for...
Run for Carly Rae to raise money for educational scholarships
The Town of Sunset Beach has announced that 84.02 acres of land has been acquired via a donation.
Sunset Beach receives over 84 acres of land in donation
Devices that were once only accessible in settings such as a doctor’s office are becoming more...
Tech Talk: Devices to improve health and safety at home
A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer.
Fayetteville man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize