Run for Carly Rae to raise money for educational scholarships

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to the Run for Carly Rae on Saturday, October 29 to raise money for educational scholarships.

The 5K race will start at the Ashley High School Stadium (555 Halyburton Memorial Parkway) on the visitors side at 9 a.m., and the one-mile race will start five minutes afterwards. Participants can pick up their packet one hour prior to the race start or the day before at Omega Sports (3501 Oleander Dr.) on Friday, October 28 between 4 and 6 p.m.

Runners can sign up for the 5K race or one mile race for a reduced rate until Sunday, October 16.

“The Run for Carly Rae is in honor of the life of Carly Rae Baron, who lost her life to gun violence in 2020,” stated the organizers on the event website.

The Alex Highsmith Family Foundation says they plan to use the funding to give academic scholarships to seniors in New Hanover County Schools. The event also aims to raise awareness about gun violence in the community.

