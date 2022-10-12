Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘The Rock’ leaves door open on presidential run

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson leaves the door open to a future presidential run but says he's focusing on fatherhood right now. (CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he isn’t ready to swap the title of dad for commander in chief.

There’s been much talk and support for the actor to run for president.

“This idea and the question continues to pop up on whether or not I would run for president. Would I seriously consider it? And I have seriously considered it,” Johnson said in an interview with CNN.

A 2021 poll found that 58% of Americans would like to see him as the next president of the United States.

“When you start looking at some of these polls and these numbers creep up into the 46%, 50% of the country would vote for me. Should I run?” Johnson said. “And I have been really moved by that. I mean, truly it sat me down.”

However, he says now is not the right time.

“I’m just really grounded and humbled by the interest on both sides. But the number one job and my number one title that I love right now is daddy,” he said, referring to his role as a father.

Johnson, who has described himself as a political independent and centrist, has three children.

In that same poll, 58% of Americans also said they would support actor Matthew McConaughey as commander in chief.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Brunswick County emergency services director suspended
Kayla Floyd
Third person sentenced for kidnapping and assault at motel
Oak Island saves boy in Portugal
Oak Island man rescues young boy in Portugal
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Morgan Myles, a finalist on the NBC hit show 'The Voice', has chosen Wilmington for her 'Myles...
Morgan Myles, finalist on NBC’s “The Voice”, picks Wilmington for her watch party competition

Latest News

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to vandalizing his own...
Damage to property was staged to look like political attack (NO SOUND)
Devices that were once only accessible in settings such as a doctor’s office are becoming more...
Tech Talk: Devices to improve health and safety at home
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd as she presents her anticipated memoir...
Michelle Obama Award will honor student memoir writers
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Evidence in missing toddler case seized, police say