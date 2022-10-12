Senior Connect
N.C. DEQ hosts community meeting about PFAS testing in Lower Cape Fear River areas

DEQ Meeting
DEQ Meeting(WECT)
By Tyana Johnson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality held a community meeting at the Roland-Grise Middle School Auditorium, answering questions about lower Cape Fear River private well sampling and alternative water supplies.

Five years ago, a UNCW study revealed that Chemours leaked GenX and PFAS into the Cape Fear River. The DEQ previously sent out about 100,000 letters to residents with wells to them know that they qualify for the well water testing.

“DEQ continues to encourage residents who have not had their wells tested to reach out to Chemours,” Sharon, DEQ’s Chief Communications Officer, said, “So we can find out if their wells have been contaminated and reduce their exposure to the PFAS compounds.”

The DEQ will continue to oversee the well sampling effort in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender and Columbus Counties and they expect the sampling to continue for some time before they are able to find the full extent of impacted private wells.

Several community members have already had their wells tested and found GenX and PFAS compounds in their well water. There are approximately 12 compounds that are specific to Chemours, including GenX.

A well’s sample reaching GenX above 10 parts-per-trillion (ppt), one of the other PFAS listed at 10 ppt, or a combined 70 ppt would require Chemours to provide other alternate water supplies.

New Hanover County resident and well-owner Mark Stalfort says his GenX results are below the 10 ppt, but his PFAS are way through the roof, and that qualifies him for a reverse osmosis system. As of now, Stalfort and his family are using bottled drinking water.

“We don’t know what health effects are going to be down the line of (either) kidney disease, cancerous prostate issues,” Stalfort said. “Those are all things that I read about that could be a possibility.”

To have your well sampled, call Chemours at 910-678-1100.

For more information on the Chemours Consent Order and PFAS contamination mitigation efforts, visit here. Additional information on well-sampling for the Lower Cape Fear area, residents can visit here. To learn more about PFAS, its impact on health and to reduce exposure, visit here.

