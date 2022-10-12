Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: best rain chance of October developing

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Weather Team has been alerting you to the next cold front, and this feature remains likely to bring a quick but solid spike in rain chances: 10% Wednesday afternoon, 60% Wednesday night, 60% Thursday morning, 40% Thursday afternoon, and 10% Thursday night. Most of the rain will function as showers but be on the lookout for one or two thunderstorms to mix in, too. Rain amounts will average a few tenths of an inch across the Cape Fear Region; hopefully your fall garden will benefit if it has gotten thirsty. By Friday, the rain chance window will have completely closed - and it will stay closed through the weekend!

See mostly comfy fall temps in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, if you prefer: customize your location and take your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Tropical activity in the southern Gulf of Mexico will not last long; wect.com/hurricane is always open in any case!

