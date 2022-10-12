Senior Connect
Film screening for New Hanover County public schools seeks to teach students about the Holocaust

The Wilmington Jewish Film Festival hosted special showings for local middle and high schools.
By Lauren Schuster
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Jewish Film Festival hosted special showings for local middle and high schools.

Public schools in New Hanover County were invited to the Wilson Center to watch the film “Fanny’s Journey.” Over 1,000 students and teachers that attended the event.

Schools are attempting to get more creative when teaching students about important historical events, and it’s known that they retain more information with interactive learning or off-campus fieldtrips.

“Fanny’s Journey” teaches students about the Holocaust and the impact that it had. Based on a true story, the film showcases events surrounding World War II from the perspectives of children.

Following the screening, students were shown a Zoom interview with the real-life Fanny, providing students valuable insight at a time when the Holocaust is typically taught in schools.

Debbie Smith, the President and Festival Chair of the Wilmington Jewish Film Festival, explained what makes watching a movie in a theatre so special.

“In this day of age, we could pipe the film into the classroom, and it would work. Except, there is something really magical about being in a theatre and being there with all of the energy that you see with the film,” said Smith. “And it’s a heart-thumping type of film, so that energy feeds off the kids and it really makes it magical being together watching this film.”

The official Jewish Film Festival was last April, but they hope to have more occurring special showings in order to educate as many young students as possible.

