Anonymous family gives $500,000 to New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation

Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An anonymous Wilmington family gifted $500,000 for patients at the Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute, per a Novant Health release.

“This gift will fund program enhancements for hematology/oncology services, such as patient navigation and case management, to help directly support patients undergoing cancer treatment,” stated a Novant spokesperson in a release.

The foundation focuses on patient experience, whether that means providing educational support or removing barriers to important treatments.

“We are profoundly grateful to this family for their generous gift, and it is especially touching that they were motivated by a positive care experience to help support future patients,” said Schorr Davis, the foundation’s executive director.

