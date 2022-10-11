Trial delayed again for former Southport Police Chief charged with fraudulently recording work hours

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The trial for former Southport Police Chief Gary Smith has been postponed until January, per District Attorney Jon David’s office.

Smith and his former second-in-command, Michael Simmons, were charged on July 26, 2018, with conspiracy to obtain properties by false pretenses, willful failure to discharge duties and obstruction of justice. They were later indicted by a Brunswick County grand jury on charges of corruption in August 2018.

State investigators claim they drove overnight shifts for Oak Island Transport while also counting those hours with the Southport PD. Though the SPD has since been re-established, the investigation lead to the temporary shut down of the entire department.

Trials were previously scheduled for July 25 and then postponed to Sept. 26 of this year, per District Attorney Jon David’s office.

One of Smith’s two attorneys is representing a client in a death penalty case and asked the judge to move Smith’s trial to January. The request was then granted.

