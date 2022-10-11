Senior Connect
Third person sentenced for kidnapping and assault at motel

Kayla Floyd
Kayla Floyd(New Hanover Superior Court)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kayla Floyd, 33, has been sentenced to 9.4 years in prison in a case involving the kidnapping and beating of a Wilmington man at a Market Street motel on March 28.

Per District Attorney Ben David’s office, Floyd pled guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in New Hanover County Superior Court on Tuesday, October 11.

Police responded to the McDonald’s at 4301 Market Street shortly before 6:30 a.m., where they found the 32-year-old male victim severely beaten. He told police that he had been lured to the Travel Inn by one of the women involved, and when he arrived at the motel, he was held at knifepoint, stripped naked, tied up and assaulted for hours by the group with lighters, cigarettes, a tow rope, a belt and other weapons.

The victim told detectives that they threatened to kill him after accusing him of sexually assaulting one of the women involved --- an accusation that the victim denied. The defendants also reportedly stole the victim’s money, watch and truck. He was able to escape the room and ran to the nearby McDonald’s for help. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a broken nose and various other injuries.

Kimberly Martinez and Richard Blanton, two of Floyd’s co-defendants, entered guilty pleas earlier this year. Charges against Alvin Sabatell, the lone-remaining charged suspect, are still pending.

