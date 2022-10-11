Sheriff: Suspect in 5 Spartanburg Co. homicides caught after armed robbery

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The sheriff said a suspect is in custody after five people were killed in the “largest single murder in Spartanburg County.”

The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department responded to an emergency call on Bobo Drive around 7:46 p.m. on Sunday.

The coroner said four men were found shot to death in the home, and one man with gunshot wounds passed away in surgery at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Coroner and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is responding to scene on Bobo Drive on Sunday, October 9. (Fox Carolina News)

The coroner has released the names of four of the individuals so far:

37-year-old Thomas Anderson of Bobo Drive

32-year-old Adam Morley of Bobo Drive

59-year-old Mark Hewitt, who was staying at the house at the time of the incident

49-year-old James Derek Baldwin, who was also staying at the house at the time of the incident

19-year-old Roman Christean Megael Rocha. Rocha was the victim who passed away during surgery following the incident.

A suspect in the case, James Douglas Drayton, was arrested in Georgia. Sheriff Chuck Wright said after the quintuple homicide, Drayton admitted to committing an armed robbery in Burke County with the murder weapon.

FOX Carolina’s sister station WRDW reports that Drayton entered a convenience store around 4:25 a.m. on Monday while armed with a gun and took a clerk from the kitchen to the cash register, where he demanded money. He fled with cash and was spotted by law enforcement, who chased him.

Officials say Drayton wrecked his car and led them on a “lengthy foot chase.” He is facing multiple charges out of Georgia for the incident.

This was the car after a robber wrecked it early Monday in Waynesboro, according to the Burke County sheriff. (Contributed)

Drayton had been living at the house on Bobo Drive for around 2 weeks before the incident, according to Wright who described the home as a “safe haven” for people using drugs.

When Drayton was apprehended, Wright said he told them he had been using methamphetamine and hadn’t slept in four days. Wright added that Drayton fully confessed to the incident and was able to give specific details about the victims.

Wright said he hopes the case against Drayton, who is charged with five counts of murder, fits the criteria for the death penalty. He is currently charged with four counts of homicide and four counts of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. According to his warrants, he reportedly shot each of the victims multiple times.

The sheriff said investigators had received prior complaints about “people hallucinating” at the home on Bobo Drive where the homicides occurred.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever win the war on drugs, but that ain’t got nothing to do with the fight we’re gonna bring to you,” Wright said.

He also added that while there is a discussion about drugs, the five men killed on Bobo Drive are all victims, first and foremost.

“God still loves us even if we make dumb choices,” Wright said.

Drayton is currently being held in the Burke County detention center. It is unknown when he will be extradited back to Spartanburg County.

A neighbor told FOX Carolina she heard gunshots on Saturday.

“You don’t think nothing of it because you’re living in the country,” Sue Gonzalez said. “But it’s scary.”

