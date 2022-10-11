Senior Connect
Safety first: Dept. of Labor begins inspections for 96 NC State Fair rides

Ride inspections were underway Tuesday two days before the North Carolina State Fair opens to the public.
By Lora Lavigne and Jessica Patrick
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Ride inspections were underway Tuesday two days before the North Carolina State Fair opens to the public.

The N.C. Department of Labor has the tall task of inspecting 96 rides before opening day on Thursday. Many rides were already set up Tuesday, but others still needed to be assembled.

Some rides come from Wayne County and others are from out-of-state, including from states like Oklahoma and Georgia.

North Carolina’s amusement rides are required to meet 100% of the manufacturer’s specifications before a ride can operate. Inspectors on Tuesday will look at everything from cracks, corrosion and seatbelt issues to the speed of the ride.

State inspectors say the biggest issue with rides is that they are disassembled and travel on trucks between venues and they can get damaged. That’s why they are inspected every step of the way, on the ground and in the air.

Once the ride inspection is completed and the ride gets its sticker of approval, ride operators are required to perform one operational check per day. Once a ride passes inspection it will be tagged, and it cannot be moved. Operators will also be tested on their knowledge of the equipment.

Law enforcement is also finalizing its plans for keeping the nearly 1 million fairgoers safe.

Part of that security detail includes upholding the state law by keeping registered sex offenders from attending the state fair.

State Fair Chief of Police Tony Prignano is charged with protecting 365 acres of state fair land and those on it. Prignano shared he will have 350 officers from various agencies on the grounds daily, some in plain clothes others in uniforms.

Just last month, four registered sex offenders attended the North Carolina Mountain State Fair.

They were caught, arrested and charged.

Organizers told WRAL News that 38 different law enforcement agencies are working behind the scenes to keep those not welcomed away in order to keep everyone safe.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

