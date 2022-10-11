Senior Connect
Oak Island man rescues young boy in Portugal

By Tyana Johnson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - It’s often a split-second decision to jump into action during an emergency. That was the case for a surfer from Oak Island, who saved a son after the boy’s father drowned trying to save him.

The surfer, David Edralin, says he’s no hero.

“I failed. I should’ve got them both,” he said.

Edralin and his wife Norma were in Portugal’s Madeira Islands on vacation this past Sunday, and they were looking for a perfect surfing spot when they heard cries for help.

“Time was of the essence. They were screaming,” Edralin said. “It was a father and son,” Norma added.

The couple recognized the emergency and quickly sprang into action. David jumped off a cliff into the North Atlantic with only his longboard, trying to help.

“Sadly, I saw the father go down and the boy was floating upside down in the water at that point. I paddled out to the first big set and got to them because they were crashing into the cliffs. And I pull the boy up and he was gone,” Edralin said.

The former lifeguard began trying to bring the boy back to life, while still on the surfboard. He pounded the boy’s chest three times, trying to revive him.

The final time, it worked. He then navigated eight to ten feet waves and made it to shore, where Norma had called for help.

“Some people held up signs on the beach to show me where to paddle towards. I had the boy underneath me. As I was paddling, I was riding a longboard, luckily. So we both fit on there,” Edralin continued.

David went back out with his longboard and retrieved the father’s body, wanting to spare the family the pain of having to search for themselves.

“David is an amazing waterman and I’m very proud of him,” Norma Edralin said.

