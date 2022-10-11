Myrtle Beach encourages residents, businesses to bring sand to the beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has an interesting request for some homeowners and businesses; bring excess sand back to the beach.

The request comes after Hurricane Ian wiped out dunes along Ocean Boulevard on Sept. 30.

For more than a week, Myrtle Beach’s Public Works crews have been hard at work cleaning up Hurricane Ian’s destruction.

High winds and intense storm surges pushed sand dunes into the city and left many with excess sand.

“It’s definitely made it difficult,” said Theresa Tolley, a bartender at McAdoo’s Beach Bar. “I would say business is down a little bit just because it’s hard to get in and out.”

McAdoo’s Beach Bar is located on Third Avenue South along the oceanfront.

Tolley said the destructive storm pushed pavers from their lot a good way down the avenue and along Ocean Boulevard.

As of now, she and her team are doing what they can to help city crews with the cleanup effort.

“The motel behind us had a few backhoes and bobcats and they’re moving sand out of their pool, and out of their parking garage,” said Tolley. “And they were just putting it on the edge of the beach which is basically what we’ve done, just surrounded our property.”

The goal in the next few weeks is to restore the damaged dunes.

The city’s spokesperson, Mark Kruea said this is the reason crews are asking residents and businesses to return clean sand back to the beach.

“The storm last Friday was pretty significant, and it pushed some sand up into the street at 3rd Ave South,” said Kruea. “For example, maybe up onto some pool decks. If that is clean sand, the property owner can put it back on the beach. If it’s been contaminated they can’t put it back on the beach. They’ll need to dispose of it some other way.”

The clean sand should be free of debris, trash, and glass.

Although cleanup has been tedious, Tolley said the impacts of Ian could’ve been much worse.

“I think they’re doing the best they can,” said Tolley. “I think we’ve all doing the best we can, it’s been tough but we’ve all been lucky.”

City leaders also advise yard and tree contractors to dispose of debris and waste at the city’s transportation site or landfill.

