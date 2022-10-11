Morgan Myles, finalist on NBC’s “The Voice”, picks Wilmington for her watch party competition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a Wilmington connection to this year’s competition on NBC’s hit show The Voice. Singer/songwriter Morgan Miles, who is one of the finalists, has chosen Wilmington for a competition of her own called Myles Across America.

“I have played Wilmington several times throughout the last, maybe seven years. It’s always this ‘open arms’ feeling for me,” the Nashville-based performer said. “I’m doing this competition, Myles Across America, and whoever throws the best watch party or watch parties throughout the season. I will pick and choose, and I think I’m going to play more than just one, a grand prize winner of coming and playing in their hometown for free next year. I want to have something fun that gets the stakes going.”

The watch party in Wilmington is set for tonight, October 11, at BLUE SURF Arboretum West at 414 Arboretum Drive. Christi Ferretti of Pine Valley Market is helping to organize the effort. The public is welcome to arrive around 7:15 p.m. and urged to bring posters, signs, pom-poms or any other way to show support for Myles before the Tuesday evening episode of The Voice begins at 8:00 p.m. on WECT. Dressing to represent Wilmington or North Carolina is also encouraged, and be ready to record several cheers for Myles, too.

“I know some people make Fatheads with my face,” Myles said with a laugh, describing what fans in some locations have done to show support. “Some people got t-shirts made for MylesStones they call themselves. Some people are making posters. Just whatever you want to do get creative, some cool slogans, whatever you think.”

Myles performed on the first episode of the show’s 22nd season, and she started things off by impressing all four of the celebrity coaches. Just seconds after the Pennsylvania native began her rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, Camila Cabello turned around and blocked Gwen Stefani, who was a millisecond behind. Blake Shelton and John Legend also hit their buttons to spin around and watch Myles complete her 90 seconds in the spotlight. All four award-winning performers had high praise for Myles’ ability. She decided to join Team Camila for the rest of the competition.

“I felt very encouraged in that moment,” Myles remembered. “I feel like 16 years in Nashville of doing this, I don’t know if I would have focused on the one chair that didn’t turn around if I didn’t get all four, just because you know, it’s been a long road for me. And really what the judges had to say after that, I just, I kept crying, like ‘God, no, I’m crying on national television!’ I was just so humbled and honored and moved by what they had to say.”

While fans can show support for Myles with a watch party in this round of The Voice, they may also get the chance to vote for her later in the competition. Myles said she is seeking that feedback from America.

“My biggest reason about going on The Voice is the fact that we kind of took the middleman out,” she said. “It’s truly the fans who get to decide if they want to continue listening or they relate to me as a musician or they want to go buy tickets after this thing is done. So, I just love that element. If you believe in me, please just take a little bit of time, download The Voice app and hopefully I get to that round where you have to start voting.”

You can learn more about Morgan Myles by clicking here to visit her website.

