Man sentenced to 12 years in prison on methamphetamine and gun-related charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-resident Massimo Campana has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on methamphetamine and gun-related charges.

“According to court documents and other evidence presented in court, on September 15, 2021, an ATF undercover agent made a controlled purchase of an ounce of methamphetamine from Campana at a business in Brunswick County. During the deal Campana bragged about the potency of his methamphetamine,” stated the office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley in a release on October 11, 2022.

Law enforcement claim that he also rammed into a police vehicle during a chase in which he attempted to flee police on October 20, 2021. They say he was part of a conspiracy which distributed over 3 kilograms of methamphetamine, or about 6 pounds, from August 2021 until his arrest in October of 2021.

Campana, 31, pleaded guilty on May 25, 2022 to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a substance containing methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.